On ‘Cloud 9’

“Oh, my gosh, having him here was amazing,” the former Denver Broncos cheerleader exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 of having her man show up to DWTS. “[I’m] excited to perform for him and [for] him to see a different side of me that … we don’t get to share with each other, you know, every day.”

She gushed: “This last week has been, honestly, like a dream come true. I feel like I’m on cloud nine. [It’s] so cheesy.”