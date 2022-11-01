The Proposal

“Ultimately, what I think about the most is that when I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I never met anyone that I felt that comfortable with,” Schwer said while getting down on one knee in Mexico during the September 2022 finale. “I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you, me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you, Gabby. Will you marry me?”