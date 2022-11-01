Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s Quotes About Their Relationship: ‘He’s Willing to Work Hard’ to Be With Me

By
Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s Quotes About Their Relationship 048
Erich Schwer, Gabby Windey. Craig Sjodin/ABC
8
1 / 8
podcast

The Proposal

“Ultimately, what I think about the most is that when I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I never met anyone that I felt that comfortable with,” Schwer said while getting down on one knee in Mexico during the September 2022 finale. “I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you, me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you, Gabby. Will you marry me?”

See Full Gallery