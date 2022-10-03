Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen and Girlfriend Alex Farrar’s Relationship Timeline

March 2022

Farrar marked Yrigoyen’s graduation from the fire academy.

“Honor, commitment, dedication and strength are just a few of the many qualities you displayed over the last few months. I’m proud — to say the least, of where you are today and the man you continue to show up as every single day. ,,” she wrote via Instagram. “I will always remember this special day pinning your badge Here’s to your success my love! (and im now taking any advice from those with a partner in fire!) ”