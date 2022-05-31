Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen and Girlfriend Alex Farrar’s Relationship Timeline

September 2021

Exactly one year after Kufrin announced their split, Yrigoyen celebrated his first anniversary with Farrar.

“Happy 1 year! 1 year already. We met in Carlsbad, CA and are now living together in Reno!!! I remember our first date at Dini’s by the Sea,” he began a lengthy Instagram tribute. “We both ordered the same drink, it was fun, different, and spicy, a solid conversation piece, #jalepanomargs. I was gunna go with a beer, but then I knew I’d be burping or get a little bubble gut action going, so I played it the only way I knew how … Don’t be basic & FIRE IT UP. Joking aside, I knew you were a good person after only a few minutes of chat. I’ve since found and continue to find that you’re an incredible person with so much to offer, including your friends lol. I mean I feel like when you’re dating someone you’re damn near dating their friends as well, as much as you get to know them and want to have them around, and you have an epic group that goes hard in the paint, which I love and it says a lot about you as well.”

Yrigoyen added that he loves her “spirit and personality” and appreciates her “sacrifices and good hearted nature that allows me to pursue my lifelong dreams and hobbies.”

He continued: “We have already created so many great memories together and the future is only looking up from here. There has been a lot of change in 1 short year, but 1 thing is for certain, my best days are days spent with you. On that note, thank you for understanding my excitement to hit the dove opener as well as celebrating our anniversary 🕊… Happy anniversary @alexfarrarii love you mucho and looking forward to tonight and the years to come 😘🍻- G Wagon.”