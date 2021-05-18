May 2021

When the TV personality’s clothing collaboration with Show Me Your Mumu launched in May 2021, her boyfriend was right by her side. The duo modeled the new outfits together in a promo shoot and cute campaign video.

“Many have seen you shine on TV, but few get to see how hard you work … how thoughtful you are … and how you care for others … every single day 😎,” Woolard wrote via Instagram after of the release. “Cannot wait for this collab to drop!! @hannahbrown x @showmeyourmumu – the perfect match.”