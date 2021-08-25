Basic Girl

The former bank marketing manager stood up for herself in June 2021 after receiving fashion criticism in her DMs. “All right, I’m creating a new rule for myself. Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just gonna block you,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories.

Thurston continued: “I mean, I know a lot of you guys don’t have any hate about it. They’re just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it’s just like, god damn.” She later remined her followers that she’s just “your basic f—king girl who somehow become a Bachelorette.”