Gen Z Drama

Fashion critics took aim at Thurston during a July 2021 episode of The Bachelorette. While on a one-on-one date with Grippo, the TV personality wore a green scoop-neck green T-shit, dark wash skinny jeans and Axel Arigato Clean 90 leather low-top sneakers. She topped off her ‘90s look by wearing her hair in a side part, much to the chagrin of younger viewers.

“Skinny jeans and side part. Come for me Gen Z. #TheBachlorette,” she joked via Twitter. One hater replied, “But like why not even a V neck.” Another criticized the jeans, writing, “Just cuff your jeans pls queen.”

A third user commented, “Look I get that some people like side parts but there’s no need for Katie Thurston’s hair to be parted that far over.” When one person attacked the show’s stylists, writing, “Why do the stylists hate Katie do you think,” the leading lady fired back, “I dress myself.”