Immediate Block

The season 25 Bachelor contestant revealed she has no time for body shaming trolls after receiving a rude comment about the appearance of someone in one of her photos. “Honey you big everywhere from your face all the way down to your feet,” the social media user wrote, adding, “I sincerely hope that when gyms reopen, you’re the first one to pop back in.”

Thurston shared a screenshot of the nasty remark via her Instagram Story in February 2021 and made it clear that type of talk was not welcome on her account. “You don’t get to come on my page and body shame any of my people. Immediate block,” she replied.