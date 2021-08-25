Lingerie Controversy

The former reality star shared a message of body positivity in July 2021 after posting an Instagram photo of herself wearing a black lace bra and underwear. “Girl …. As a friend, fan, brother … I advice [sic] Katie! ‘Please take this down!’ People can use this against you in the future,” one fan replied, to which Thurston wrote, “S–t. I hope I don’t get blackmailed by my torso!”

Another user claimed it wasn’t appropriate, commenting, “Save this for your husband not the whole world.” Thurston clapped back, “Are you talking about my torso? Should I also avoid swimming pools and beaches? I’m not ashamed of my body.”