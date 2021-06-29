2020

The chiropractor gushed over his wife as the pair marked their first anniversary as a married couple in August 2020. “I can’t believe it’s already been a year since we both said ‘I Do!'” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I consider myself beyond lucky to be able to call you my wife and truly blessed to be your husband. I wake up every single day a better man because you are always there to support, encourage, and love me no matter what. You are my rock and my best friend. Thank you for the memories we have shared together this year and I look forward to many many more. I love you @therachlindsay Happy Anniversary! ❤️😘.”