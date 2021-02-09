On Abusing Adderall

“There were definitely some nights on the weekends where I was blacking out,” Clark told Vargas of his college experience. “And then at some point, I think I was introduced to Adderall. And the Adderall eventually turned into some cocaine use here and there. I would not tell you that my drug use was so rampant during college. I was playing baseball, and I was trying to get out of there in four years, which I was able to do. And, you know, I started dating a girl my sophomore year that I would eventually marry. So I had a lot of the outsides going on. But I knew at the end of the day that there was something wrong with the way I drank because I was having experiences that other people weren’t having, just in terms of, you know, 10 o’clock, lights are out. And then it’s the next morning at 11.”