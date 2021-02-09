Staying Sober on The Bachelorette

“I think half the guys there probably had someone in their life that had been affected by alcoholism or drug addiction. So, they kind of picked up on the cue,” Clark said on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast about the fellow season 16 contestants. “And then the other half, I think they were maybe like, ’Dude, why aren’t you drinking,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t drink,’ and, on to the next one or whatever. I mean, I think, initially, maybe like the first night I was there, there’s a little bit of feeling like an outcast because there is a lot of that socialization going on. And for me, it was late at night and I was very sober, and like, what am I doing here?”