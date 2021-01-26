Tayshia’s Support

Clark revealed on “Clickbait” that he knew Adams was serious about him when she opted not to drink during one rose ceremony.

“The guy came out with the tray of champagne and there was four champagnes and one apple cider and she looks at him and she goes, ‘No, I’m drinking apple cider with him tonight,’” he said. “And I said, ‘What?!’ She made the guy go back, get an apple cider while all these people are waiting. So, she was on team Clarky that day, and that’s when I knew.”