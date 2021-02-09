The Contract His First Wife Wrote

Stanley-George tried to help Clark stay sober during their marriage by having him sign a contract.

“Me and my wife had signed a contract my first time in treatment. And I thought the thing was bulls—t, right? I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll sign this contract [that said] if you get high again, I’m going to kick you out.’ And sure enough, about two weeks after getting out of treatment, I was trying to get high,” Clark told Vargas. “She walked down, caught me, and she kicked me out that night. She was done. She kept her boundary, her dad drove down. That was the last night I slept in that house. So, I always tell her she saved my life because she was the first person to really tell me that like, you know, the party’s over. Just an amazing job by her of just setting the boundary.”