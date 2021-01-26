The Story of Rhonda

In December 2020, Clark recalled meeting his “angel” Rhonda Jackson nearly a decade earlier in August 2011.

“Rhonda didn’t know me, didn’t care what I looked like and didn’t judge me. She just knew that I needed help as I tried to cash a forged check so I could get some quick money and keep getting high. Rather than call the cops, Rhonda called my dad (whose name was on the check as the account owner). 3 days prior, I had stolen a handful of checks from my father’s desk and left without a word to anyone,” he wrote via Instagram. “For days, my family looked for me but no luck. Rhonda’s call not only told my father that I was still alive but where I could be found. He rushed down to the bank just in time before I disappeared back to the streets. Two days later I was in treatment getting help and the rest is history.”