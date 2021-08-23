January 2021

“This year has pulled so many people apart, but I only feel more connected and more in love with you,” the race car driver wrote via Instagram in January in celebration of the couple’s second wedding anniversary. “It’s funny if you think of where we were at a year ago, finally figuring out how to be new parents. Now a year later we have it all figured out (seemingly) but at the same time have no idea what’s coming haha. I love that we always tackle things head on and come out stronger for it, I can’t wait for what this next year holds for us. I’m so grateful we found each other and even more grateful to share in this incredible life we are creating together.”

Lauren showed off her pregnant belly while wearing her wedding dress for a celebratory dinner with her husband, sharing a photo of the night on her Instagram. “Love you more every day,” she captioned the snap.