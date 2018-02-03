November 2018

Us broke the news in November 2018 that Arie and Lauren are expecting their first child together. “I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Lauren told Us exclusively, noting that she made her fiancé read the results. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

Arie gushed: “Lauren took all of them and they were all positive. We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”