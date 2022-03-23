Joining the Family

“My family has been, honestly are, one of the most supportive families I could or people that I could have ever asked for,” Underwood said of his parents’ reaction to his engagement news. “To go from bachelor to a Netflix series, to being engaged all in a matter of three years and to be so supportive and loving and there for their son — and not understanding all of it, but being okay with it and supportive of it — I couldn’t ask for anything more. They’ve been an amazing family and they love Jordan.”