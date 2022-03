The Gay Bachelor

The season 23 Bachelor told Us that he doesn’t think he’d be with Brown or be out at all if it weren’t for his experience on The Bachelor. “I truly do not believe I would’ve came out of the closet if it wasn’t for the franchise and having that life experience,” he said. “And while I’ve read the comments that my season was a waste, I mean, it saved my life at the end of the day. So in my, in my opinion, it wasn’t a waste.”