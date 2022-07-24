Sparks Fly

The newlyweds had pyrotechnics during their first dance as husband and wife as well as a light up sign spelling out “Karlsson.” Destinations by Design in Vegas was responsible for the decor.

However, it was the simple things that made the groom giddy ahead of the big day. “He’s excited to wear a wedding band as well which was custom made by Hayley at Happy Jewelers!” the Bachelor alum said. “He thinks wedding bands look cool and he’s ready for the party of a lifetime celebrating our love. His words: ‘I’m all in baby, I’m all in!'”