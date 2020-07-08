Bachelor

Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett Reunite for ‘Date Night’ in Los Angeles

By
Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett Reunite Date Night Bachelor Beach
Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. Courtesy of Madison Prewett/Instagram
7
2 / 7

Safety First

Sluss and Prewett posed together while wearing protective face masks.

Back to top