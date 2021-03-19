Bachelor

Bachelor Matt James Talks Rachael Kirkconnell Breakup Timeline, Chris Harrison Exit and More in New Interview

Didn’t Want to Believe What He Was Hearing About Rachael Bachelor Matt James Interview
He Didn’t Want to Believe What He Was Hearing About Rachael

“You don’t want to think that someone knows your person better than you, so I’m taking everything with a grain of salt. As it is continuing to roll out, it just hits a head,” he said about his reaction to Kirkconnell’s racially charged actions resurfacing, adding that the graphic designer called him to discuss the situation first. “It continued to come up again, again, and then when it’s addressed formally in the statement that Rachael put out, it’s a devastating blow. It’s heartbreaking because everything is real at that moment. It’s no longer rumors. It’s real.”

