He Is Done With Reality TV Dating

“I’m not going to be dating. I’m solely focused on getting back to that meaningful work in the community and centering myself around projects that are going to elevate all the work I’ve been doing in the city, special interest things that I appreciate outside reality television,” he said, noting he would “never” appear on another Bachelor season or a spinoff.

“[Bachelor in Paradise] is not in my cards,” he added. “That’s in someone else’s cards, all power to them, but, for me, there’s a lot of things I need to focus on outside of reality TV and I’m excited about that.”