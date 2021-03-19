He Was on Board With His Dad Coming on the Show

When James’ estranged dad, Manny, appeared on the ABC series, many fans were unnerved by their emotional conversation, but the former college athlete said he was happy he came. “They asked if I wanted him to come. I said, ‘Absolutely,’” James said. “I had my mom reach out to him, like, ‘Let dad know, this isn’t going to be a kumbaya. We’re not going to be roasting smores by the fire.’”

The New York resident continued: “Unfortunately, I don’ t think he was trying to hear that at the time. So, when he got there, he didn’t really understand the contest of our conversation, which is frustrating, because that was kind of [my parents] relationship in a nutshell.”

James said, “It did lead to a positive outcome, because I have a great relationship with him moving forward, but that was tough.” He noted that after the “emotional” conversation, which was at times “heated,” he didn’t know how it would play out on TV, but ultimately it led to him “fostering” a relationship with his father and his dad reconnecting with his brother. “I tried to find the good through the craziness,” he concluded.