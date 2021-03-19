His Thoughts on Katie Thurston as the Bachelorette

The Wake Forest University alum explained that he didn’t know who he would fall for early on, revealing that his one-on-one dates really influenced his final picks. One of the biggest surprises was Katie Thurston, who made headlines on night one for bringing a vibrator. “That’s a perfect example. Katie came in hot. She came in waving the lightsaber,” he said. “As I got to know Katie and how unapologetically she was herself and she didn’t care about anything else going on. I respected that about her. That’s something I can build a relationship on.” Although their romance fizzled out, James is happy to see her as The Bachelorette season 17 lead. “It obviously worked out well for her. I hope that she finds that as the Bachelorette. I’m stoked for her,” he added.