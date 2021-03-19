How He Kept Up With the Drinking Dates

James joked that he was quick to learn that the filming schedule would be long and tiring, so he paced himself when it came to drinking. “There are drink limits. That doesn’t mean that over the course of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. it’s a number [game]. You drink enough champagne or wine, you’ll get lit,” he said of the show’s format. “I’m not a big drinker, but I love wine — nonalcoholic wine, I’m trying to sophisticate myself.” The

ABC Food Tours founder noted that as the show went on, luckily, the women caught on to the schedule of wrapping at 5 a.m. They started to say, “Let me get some chicken tenders and [then] a drink. Let me get a quesadilla then I’ll get some wine,” He added: “You find ways to temper it.”