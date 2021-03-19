How He Really Felt About Chris Harrison’s Controversial Interview

“As I watched that interview with Chris and Rachel, I thought I was in an alternate reality. It didn’t even seem real as it’s coming out,” James said about his initial reaction to learning about Harrison’s Extra comments. “It was sad. It was sad to hear that because I had so many conversations [with him] about how I was feeling, what I was going through in that crazy process that I was in, and it’s hard to imagine that he could really sympathize with what I was feeling.”

The North Carolina native revealed that Harrison personally apologized to him after the controversy and James supports his commitment to change. “Chris has outlined in his statement that he’s committed to putting in the work, he’s taking a step back, so I respect that. I hope that he does,” he continued. “I don’t think that anybody should be trying to cancel him. We should be calling him in to do that work that he’s outlined that he wants to do. I look forward to seeing him do that.”