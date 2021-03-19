Tyler Cameron’s Mom Pushed Him Into Being the Bachelor

James admitted that he leaned on his best friend, Tyler Cameron, before and after the series aired, but it was the former Bachelorette star’s late mother, Andrea, who pushed him into the experience. “You know what, I was against going on it until his mom nominated me. His mom nominated me for the show, and she saw how much it meant to Tyler and [helped his] communication skills,” he recalled. “I was, like, ‘You know what Mrs. Cameron, I’m going to do that.’ And here I am.”