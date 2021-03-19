Where They Stand Now

“When you see things like that, there’s parts of me that you don’t understand. You have to take a step back and allow that person to put in the work,” he said of the fallout from Kirkconnell’s comments, revealing they split in February. “I forgave her when she told me, but that doesn’t mean I’m not disappointed, that I don’t want her to do better. For that to take place I have to take a step back and let her do that.”

While James said he doesn’t think anyone is “irredeemable,” he doesn’t see a future with Kirkconnell with the way things currently stand. “I think that, for Rachael, there’s a lot that we didn’t discuss that we probably should’ve talked about. I probably should’ve asked her more clarifying questions,” he said. “I’m giving her that space to do that. In the meantime, I’m working on myself.”