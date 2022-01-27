January 2022

Lindsay touched on her relationship with Gates in her 2022 book, Miss Me With That. She revealed that the duo exchanged notes through producers after the Texas native was sent home on The Bachelor, but the author still refused to share the reason for their feud.

“Other than to say I found myself in a situation where I felt the need to protect and remove myself, these are the only details I’m going to provide,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the book, Lindsay claimed that while filming The Bachelor, Gates read aloud from a journal what her first impressions of her fellow contestants were. “’Rachel — she has Black skin.’ What the f–k? Who says that s–t? Not only do you think it, but you actually say it out loud for people to hear? ‘And she seems nice,’” she recalled, noting that she gave Gates the benefit of the doubt because she is from Arkansas.