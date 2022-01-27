July 2018

Waters hinted at drama between Gates and Lindsay while discussing the former Bachelorette’s 33rd birthday party. “There was somebody that was invited that wasn’t supposed to be there. … Non-Bachelor world, he came, and she got pissed,” she said on the “Morning Toast” podcast. “We didn’t apologize. It was me, Astrid, Raven, Danielle, Jasmine. We all got in trouble.”

Gates downplayed the situation days later. “Big Rach was not mad at me,” she insisted during an appearance on the podcast. “Big Rach was not mad at Kristina. Big Rach was mad at everybody else. … Someone was invited to the party that wasn’t supposed to be there. … Everyone was drunk. It was just, like, one of those things. Miscommunication.”

That same month, the businesswoman posted her final Instagram photo with Lindsay. “Big laughs with Big Rach,” she captioned a pic of the pair laughing on a float in Bermuda.