November 2019

Gates broke her silence on the drama, claiming that she was “just as shocked as everybody else” about her feud with Lindsay.

“I wish I had answers, but I don’t and I don’t know if I ever will,” she said on the “Off the Vine” podcast. “I have been really saddened by the whole thing just because I really loved her. I guess I just have to put it to rest and it is what it is.”

Gates also alleged that she was not to blame for the falling out. “I’m not going to say anything bad about her because that’s not in my heart or in my spirit,” she continued. “I wish her nothing but the best but I have loved her, I will always love her. … I also want it to be very clear that I have never done her wrong.”