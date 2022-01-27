September 2019

After months of rumors circulating, Lindsay confirmed that her friendship with Gates was over. “All I’ll say is she knows what she did,” she said on the “Morning Toast” podcast. “You can ask her. Maybe you’ll have her on [the show] and she can talk about it.”

The “Higher Learning” podcast cohost doubled down in October 2019 when asked why she and her former castmate were no longer friends. “I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say. But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And I never will be.”