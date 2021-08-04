A New Chapter

During his farewell address in January 2017, the then-president took time in his speech to praise his wife for her achievements as first lady. “For the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” he said. “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own, with grace and with grit and with style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And the new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. So, you have made me proud. And you have made the country proud.”