November 2020

Barack opened up to Gayle King in an interview for CBS Sunday Morning in November 2020 about why fans won’t see him “suddenly” working at the White House with President-elect Joe Biden. “There are probably some things I would not be doing, because Michelle would leave me,” he joked when asked if he would serve in Biden’s cabinet. “She’d be like, ‘What? You’re doing what?’” The former president explained that he is “mindful of the sacrifices” his wife made while he was serving as head of state. He added: “The good news is that for whatever reason, she has forgiven me … sort of. She still reminds me, occasionally, of what she put up with.”