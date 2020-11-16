October 2020

The former president praised his wife as they celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. “Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the couple smiling together. “Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human. This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.”

Michelle shared her own tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing, “28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. … Love you, Barack.”