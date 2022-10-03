Grateful'! Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Milestone 30th Anniversary

October 2022

The Becoming author shared a throwback photo from her wedding day as the pair marked 30 years of marriage. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” she gushed via Instagram.

Barack penned an anniversary tribute of his own, writing: “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart.”