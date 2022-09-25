1968

Five years before calling it quits, Walters and Guber adopted a daughter, Jacqueline. In 2014, the TV personality revealed that she regretted not spending more time with her only child as she grew up.

“I was so busy with a career. It’s the age-old problem. And, you know, on your deathbed, are you going to say, ‘I wish I spent more time in the office?’ No. You’ll say, ‘I wish I spent more time with my family,’ and I do feel that way,” the journalist admitted in her TV special, Barbara Walters: Her Story. “I wish I had spent more time with my Jackie.”