Harry Was Aware William Would Be King at a Young Age

In the book, Lacey claims that a 4-year-old Harry declared he could do whatever he wants because he was the spare heir.

“Ken Wharfe, bodyguard to Diana and the two boys in the late 1980s, recalls a telling incident when the family were traveling from London to Highgrove for the weekend. According to Wharfe, Harry and his brother got embroiled in an argument in the back seat of the car, with their nanny vainly seeking to referee the dispute,” the book reads. “‘You’ll be king one day,’ said the four-year-old Harry. ‘I won’t. So I can do what I want.’ ‘Where the hell did he get that from?’ asked Diana.”