Harry’s Current Status With His Family

According to the book, the queen offered Harry “the possibility of a review” after 12 months of living in the U.S. with Meghan, but he declined. Not long after Harry and Meghan left London, travel restrictions were implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the royal family were trying not to shout too hard at each other in January 2020 over Harry and Meghan’s departure, Prince Harry himself was not receptive to the idea of the separation being only for a year’s ‘trial’. But as this book went to press, the conclusion of that trial period was only six months distant – ending on 31 March 2021,” Lacey writes. “So will Harry and Meghan ever come home again? It is easy to forget how the couple’s plan was always for some sort of ‘come-and-go’ transatlantic existence. Without the intervention of COVID-19, Harry, Meghan and Archie were planning to return to Frogmore Cottage in the summer of 2020, and they were due to be shuttling back to Britain for a further visit over Christmas and New Year – in curious contradiction of their ecological disapproval of excessive transcontinental travel. Somehow, the acquisition of an [$14.65 million] mansion on the California coast has changed all that.”

Lacey notes that Charles’ brush with COVID-19 during the spring of 2020 brought the brothers to “resume telephone contact, but no one more has come of that.”