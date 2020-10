The Sussexes and Cambridges Had Different Goals

While William and Kate initially joined forces with Harry and Meghan through a joint charity, it didn’t take long for them to separate their offices. According to Lacey, Harry and Meghan enlisted Sunshine Sachs “to develop their personal redemption tactics” during their 2019 10-day tour of South Africa. Their personal goals didn’t line up with the palace, according to the book.