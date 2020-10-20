Why Kate Declined Her First Chance to Have Christmas With the Queen

Nearly five years into her relationship with William, Kate was invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with his family. The future duchess, however, “refused” because they weren’t engaged yet. “It was the first time the Queen had ever extended such an invitation to an unregistered ‘girlfriend’, but Kate had her own take on that break with tradition: she would go to Sandringham on Christmas Day only when she had been registered and had a ring to prove it. She went off to Scotland to spend the holiday with her family instead,” the book reads.