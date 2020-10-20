Why the Queen Refused to Let Harry and Meghan Use the Term ‘Royals’

After a brief phone discussion over Christmas 2019, Harry informed his family of his official plans to step back from the family in January 2020, per Lacey. “It was reliably reported that Her Majesty remained well-disposed towards her grandson and granddaughter-in-law. She wished them well in their new life in Canada – and her ‘eighth great-grandchild’ as well, of course. But it was also said by those in the know that the couple’s erratic and impulsive behavior for the past year had not inclined Queen Elizabeth II to entrust the Sussexes with the use of the word ‘royal’ any time soon,” the book states.