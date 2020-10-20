William Felt ‘Disdain’ Toward Charles Growing Up

According to Lacey, William’s relationship with his father was strained during Charles and Diana’s tumultuous relationship. The author claims Charles’ eldest son felt “open disdain and aggression towards his father that has lasted to the present day.”

William often sided with his mother prior to her 1997 death, per the book. “I hate you, Papa. I hate you so much,” he allegedly once screamed at his dad. “Why do you make Mummy cry all the time?”