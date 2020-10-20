William Wanted to Send Harry ‘a Message’ With Christmas 2019 Succession Photo

In December 2019, the palace released a photo with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. That same year, Harry and Meghan skipped Christmas with the queen. “According to insiders, this formal photograph, taken in the Buckingham Palace Throne Room a week before Christmas 2019, was the idea of Prince Charles, anxious to promote his cause of the ‘slimmed-down monarchy,’” Lacey writes. “Palace sources have also let it be known that the plan of depicting the direct line of royal succession was enthusiastically supported by Prince William, who was not saying anything for the record – but who wanted to send his younger brother a message.”