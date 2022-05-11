Celebrating the Important Things

In February 2022, James revealed that she made it to “a massive milestone” in her journey. “I re-started active treatment after over 5 months of hoping and praying and not quite making the previous windows,” she shared on social media, later reflecting on the other joys in her life. “Sometimes, we might get highly frustrated at our situation, but then if we were to stop and realise that it’s the little things (such as watching your daughter smash it as lacrosss, and getting to be ‘that sideline mum’) is actually a world away from anything I could have imagined doing last month in a hospital room.”

She added: “I was reminded this week (thanks @claire.singer), to ‘Enjoy the little things in life, because one day you will look back and realise they were the big things.'”