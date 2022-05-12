Knowing Her Final Wishes

“I decided that I want to be at my parents’ because as much as I love London, I can’t even get up the steps to pee. It’s kind of not practical. My parents live in a bungalow so I can see greenery and my whole family can come here,” James recalled during the final episode of her “You, Me & The Big C: Putting the Can in Cancer” podcast, released on May 10, 2022. “It’s kind of where I’ve always wanted to die. I kind of always had that in my mind.”

She added: “I think I always knew I didn’t want to be at my London home. I think mainly, it doesn’t feel right to me. There’s nothing that I can describe that feels relaxing in that capacity. Don’t get me wrong it’s a lovely place, but I also think it’s not where I can be. But it means the kids can go back there and they don’t have this medical equipment, gauze, placed everywhere. It can continue to be their home without those memories, which might possibly be a good thing.”