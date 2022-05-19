Leaning on Her Rock

In May 2022, the U.K. radio personality referred to Bowen as “her rock” in an Instagram post of the couple taking a stroll at the RHS Garden Wisley in England.

“Seb whisked me (bit of a mission but worth it!) at the crack of dawn to @rhswisley before all the crowds … to say [we’re] done for the book launch, and it was just perfect for a hour,” the podcast host gushed about the outing.

James also spoke of the light her husband brings to her life amid her battle with cancer.

“I love this picture of reminding me of vibrant green life all around, despite the sadness of knowing the state of my body inside,” she captioned the post. “But Seb is an utter rock for me and together we seem to be able to squeeze our hands, swallow the tears and laugh instead.”