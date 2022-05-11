Making an Impact

Following an outpour of support, James opened up about her hopes for raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

“I always knew there was one thing I always wanted to do before I died. I have always over the years raised as much awareness and money for the charities that are closest to me,” she explained via Instagram in May 2022, referring to her Bowelbabe Fund. “Right now for me it’s all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I’ll cry!!) at every possible moment! You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life.”

The radio host raised more than one million dollars in one day.