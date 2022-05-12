Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

BBC Host Deborah James’ Meaningful Quotes About Her Health Journey Ahead of Entering Hospice Care

By
BBC Deborah James Knows Where Ive Always Wanted Die Amid Hospice Care
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Sam Hussein/Pool/Shutterstock
7
7 / 7
podcast

Prince William and Duchess Kate Pay Their Respects

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare personal note to James amid her cancer battle.

“Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society,” the pair tweeted in May 2022. “@bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring. We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others.”

Their statement continued: “Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer.”

Back to top