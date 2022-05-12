Prince William and Duchess Kate Pay Their Respects

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare personal note to James amid her cancer battle.

“Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society,” the pair tweeted in May 2022. “@bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring. We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others.”

Their statement continued: “Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer.”